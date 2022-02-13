June 9, 1954—Feb. 8, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Carl (Luke) McCane, 67, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 holding the love of his life’s hand. Luke was born on June 9, 1954 in Glens Falls, NY, the son of the late Jane (Maloney) Stark and Harold McCane, Sr.

Luke went to work for the Village of SGF DPW at the age of 18, he loved the village, he always called it. His village and it was, everyone in the village knew and loved Luke McCane. He worked for the village until he was able to retire at the age of 55. He always had side jobs for his play money, many of which were cooking in several SGF’s restaurants. He loved cooking, playing cards, cruising with his wife, who he called Daisy, spending the fall in NC helping at a dear friend’s venison processing shop, hunting, fishing with other dear friends, and golfing. He also loved spending the winters in Florida with his wife and their camp family. Luke made friends everywhere he went. He was a big storyteller “listen to this”, No grass ever grew under his feet, he was always on the go and always looking to find his next purchase. If he wanted something he wouldn’t stop until he got it. There wasn’t a toy he didn’t have. Oh, did I mention, there wasn’t a car dealer in Upstate NY that didn’t love to see Luke.

He was a member of the Spike Horn Hunting Club for over 30 years, He was a member of the SGF Fire Department when he was younger and in the last few years, a member of The Idle Hour Club with his son.

Luke had so many friends, some were lifelong friends, some were friends he made working, some were new friends that felt like lifelong ones. Luke was just fun to be with no matter what he was doing. Luke also had a large family who loved him and that he loved.

Luke was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Timothy McCane; his sister, Carol Billington; his sisters-in-law: Lisa Dunbar and Bonnie Nelson, his brothers-in-law: Donald Billington, Joseph Monroe and Michael Chandler.

Luke is survived by Donna (Daisy) Derway-McCane, his beloved wife of 33 years; his daughters: Lee-Ann McCane, Jennifer Lawler; his son, Joel Holden II/Jennifer; his beloved grandchildren: Kiersten, Xander Lucas, Klifton, Kamryn, Rylee, Shilohbella, Hailey, Aidan and Addison; his sisters: Linda Chandler, Marion Monroe, Brenda McCane and Wendy Trackey; his brothers: Burt Pederson, Richard McCane/Barb, and Harold McCane, Jr./Peggy; his brothers-in-law: Ronald Derway/Nancy, Mic Derway/Lyn, Thomas Derway/Debbie, John Dunbar/Maryanne and Edward Nelson; his sisters-in-law: Tammy Derway Wray/Ervin (who made it possible for him to spend his falls in NC) and Susan McCane; several beloved nieces and nephews.

As per Luke’s wishes, a Celebration of his Life will be held in late spring.

Donations in Luke’s name can be made to The South High Marathon Dance or to the Cornerstone Hospice House, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162.