QUEENSBURY — Carl Hart, passed away on May 30, 2023, at his home with his loving wife, Terri who he has been with him since 1964.

Carl was born in Accord, NY, and was the son of the late John Stephens and Anna May Kleckler.

Carl enlisted into the United States Army in 1954 and served until 1957.

He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Malta, previously a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in South Glens Falls for many years.

Carl had a love for music and was in the band The Three Naturals. He was also an avid Harley Davidson fan and traveled to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in North Dakota 11 times.

In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his son, Barry Hart; his daughter, Kim O’Brien; and his grandson, Thomas Harvey VI; and seven of his nine siblings.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Terri; his children: Debra Harvey and her husband, Tom, Patty Sarvis and her husband, Jim, Eric Hart, Farrah Soppe and her husband, Wil; his sisters: Marian Bunt and Patty Godwin and her husband, Willy; and several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Carl’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2776 US-9, Malta, NY 12020.

Burial will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY with full military honors.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, Casey and April from High Peaks Hospice and to Carl’s caretaker, Ed Keeler, for all of their love and support.

Memorial donations in Carl’s memory to Alzheimer’s Disease Assistance, 101 Broad St. #227, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

