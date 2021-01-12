GLENS FALLS/SARATOGA SPRINGS—Second Lieutenant Carl Anthony Christopher Cappiello, 63, completed his life’s journey, and began his eternal life with our Lord on January 9, 2021. A reprieve from the long chronic health issues stemming from his service in Desert Storm, which was further complicated by his diagnosis of COVID-19.
Born March 3, 1957 in Schenectady, Carl attended St. Helen’s Catholic School and Bishop Gibbons, where the Nun’s at St. Helens and the Brothers at Bishop Gibbons always referred to him as the ringleader of chaos, which he certainly was.
He graduated in 1976 Linton High School and was extremely proud of his football accomplishments, where he was offensive guard. He further went on to graduate from Albany, Schenectady, Schoharie, Saratoga BOCES LPN program in 1989. From there, he achieved his dream and received his A.S. Degree as a registered nurse. For most of his youth, Carl worked for the family cheese factory, Virginia Foods, which was part of the Cappiello Cheese Company. He then put in 10 years at the Teresian House as an R.N., prior to his deployment to Asia.
Carl’s military career spanned almost nineteen years and he was one of only 10 soldiers to be deployed out of the 364th General Hospital in Albany for his tour of Asia. As a veteran of the Gulf War in Saudi Arabia, he served with the 47th Washington MASH Combat Support Hospital, which was first to respond to the frontline casualties. Unfortunately, he was also a victim of Gulf War Syndrome, following an attack that was a mix of Seron and VX nerve gas.
Carl was extremely proud of his service to his country and was the recipient of several well deserved medals prior to his honorable discharge. Those medals included: The Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Medal, Expert M16 Rifle Medal, Cold War Era Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Desert Storm/Gulf War Service Medal, Southwest Asia Gulf Storm Service Medal, Liberation of Kuwait Medal, Liberation of Saudi Arabia Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and last but not least, the Honorable Discharge Medal.
Married December 6, 1990, to his loving wife, Yvonne Duval, (the long lasting marriage that spanned 30 years that took place 2 days before his deployment). Carl is also survived by their daughter, Kyra (Zach) Bennett; two grandsons: Owen and Todd of Glens Falls; brother-in-law, Raymond Duval of Queensbury; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Roberts of Fort Edward; and various nieces and nephews.
Carl is predeceased by his parents, Dante and Virginia (Fleres) Cappiello, and his beloved brother, Frankie Cappiello, his in-laws, Raymond, Sr. and Adelaide Duval, sister-in-law, Barbara (Johnston) Duval, and brother-in-law, Clifford Roberts.
Carl’s interests included, weather, photography, history, dinosaurs, football, cars, riding his motorcycle, lawn care as well as snow blowing for his neighborhood, writing texts ALL IN CAPITALS, nursing, camouflage, tropical fish, and a newly discovered love of cats in the early 90’s.
Carl will be laid to rest in Honor, at his family’s convenience in General B. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
In remembrance of Carl, donations may be made to his favorite charities which include: Fisher House, 113 Avenue Albany, NY, 12208 or The Ronald McDonald House, 139 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY, 12208 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis Tennessee, 38105 or the Community Animal Action Project, 12 Spring Street, Schuylerville, NY, 12871.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome,net.
