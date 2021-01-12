GLENS FALLS/SARATOGA SPRINGS—Second Lieutenant Carl Anthony Christopher Cappiello, 63, completed his life’s journey, and began his eternal life with our Lord on January 9, 2021. A reprieve from the long chronic health issues stemming from his service in Desert Storm, which was further complicated by his diagnosis of COVID-19.

Born March 3, 1957 in Schenectady, Carl attended St. Helen’s Catholic School and Bishop Gibbons, where the Nun’s at St. Helens and the Brothers at Bishop Gibbons always referred to him as the ringleader of chaos, which he certainly was.

He graduated in 1976 Linton High School and was extremely proud of his football accomplishments, where he was offensive guard. He further went on to graduate from Albany, Schenectady, Schoharie, Saratoga BOCES LPN program in 1989. From there, he achieved his dream and received his A.S. Degree as a registered nurse. For most of his youth, Carl worked for the family cheese factory, Virginia Foods, which was part of the Cappiello Cheese Company. He then put in 10 years at the Teresian House as an R.N., prior to his deployment to Asia.