Cara A. Rumrill

Oct. 24, 1972 - Dec. 14, 2021

MOREAU — Cara Rumrill, a longtime resident of the Town of Moreau, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital after a long-term battle with cancer. She was 49.

Born in Glens Falls on Oct. 24, 1972, she was the daughter of Herman Rumrill, and the late Gloria Bovey.

Cara was a 1990 graduate of Glens Falls High School. Eight years later, she began dating the love of her life, Christian Peper, and later they had two children.

She had various jobs throughout her life, but her most notable was when she worked as a medical scheduler for the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

An amazing mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend, she will be known for her humor, her intelligence, and her positive outlook on life. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and her cats Rocky, George, and Bex. She was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

Survivors include her fiance, Christian Peper; their children: Ian, and Jillian Peper; her father, Herman Rumrill, and his wife Susan; her siblings: Greg, Todd, and Jennifer Rumrill; her nieces and nephews: Kaylee, Ryan, Noah, Mariah, Erin (Brandon), Hunter, and Sophia; her beloved great-nieces: Ava, Amelia, and Addeline; her step-sisters: Kathy (Bob), Jackie, Sue, and Carrie; her in-laws, Eric, and Elizabeth Peper; and her close friends: Veronica, Danielle, Vern; and her tribe.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Kilmer Funeral Home, South Glens Falls. Burial will be at a later date in Pine View Cemetery, Town of Queensbury.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are by Lappeus Funeral Home, Sharon Springs.