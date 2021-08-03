March 6, 1947—July 22, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Candy Radcliff, 74, of Lake George, NY passed away on July 22, 2021. She was born March 6, 1947 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of John B. VanDusen and Gertrude “Trudy” (Harris) VanDusen.

Candy resided in Lake George and was a graduate of Lake George Central School. She loved working at the visitor center in the Village of Lake George, were she was able to share her knowledge and love for this area.

She also spent many years as the hostess and cashier at Prospect Mountain Diner where she met many friends and enjoyed chatting with tourists visiting our area. Candy loved animals, her dog Star was her pride and joy. She loved visiting her grand puppy’s, whom she named the Wiggle Butts.

Candy and her husband George frequented many church dinners throughout the area. They loved sitting and chatting with everyone they met.

Candy is survived by her husband George Dunklee; two sons: R. John Becker and his wife Barb and Jason Becker and his wife Carrie; and grandchildren: Emily Rose Becker, Christopher Becker, Ryan Becker and Andrew Becker.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.