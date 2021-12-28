Jan. 9, 1968—Dec. 23, 2021

MOREAU — Candy Elizabeth Funk, 53, passed away December 23, 2021, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer.

Born on January 9, 1968, in Ticonderoga, NY. She is the daughter of Raymond and Georgia (Holmes) Hargett.

Candy graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1986, earning special recognition on the Who’s Who list for having one of the top 2,000 highest GPAs in the country. She went on to obtain her LPN Certification, and then a Bachelor’s Degree in Occupational Health and Safety. Later, proudly accepting positions with Quad Graphics and Lehigh Hanson as a Director of Health and Safety.

She met the love of her life, Steven, during her senior year in high school. They were married on July 9, 1986 and celebrated their 35th Wedding Anniversary this year. Candy was a caring wife, mother, grandmother (Mana), and friend. She enjoyed camping, attending the Adirondack Balloon Festival, riding her motorcycle, rooting for her favorite football team, the NY Giants, and was especially fond of the annual vacation taken with her family to the Outer Banks, in North Carolina.

For Candy, nothing was more important than spending time with her family and the ones she loved. She enjoyed cooking, and would make sure if you visited her house, you didn’t leave hungry. Candy was always the first to offer a helping hand, and many will remember her for her incredible kindness and generosity. She was a volunteer with the Moreau Community Center, every year helping deliver meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Candy was preceded on death by her beloved daughter, Kristen Funk.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Steven Funk; her daughters: Devinne Havens (Adam Baker), Brittany Nash (Kyle), Taylir Funk; stepson Eric Royer; parents Raymond and Georgia Hargett; grandchildren: Connor Havens, Jaxon Baker, Skyler Nash, Winter Nash, Hendrix Nash, Willow Sweeny, Alexander Royer, Anthony Royer, Evan Royer, Aiden Royer, and Addison Royer; siblings: Raymond Hargett (Julie), Eric Hargett (Penny), Jeffery Hargett (Tina), Brian Hargett, Kelly Hargett Quinlan, Kirk Hargett; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends.

Friends and family may call from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on December 30, 2021, at South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev. Penny Brink officiating.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Candy’s memory can be made to Rachel’s Foundation at Trustco Bank, 133 Saratoga Avenue, Suite 1, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To view Candy’s Book of Memories and post online, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.