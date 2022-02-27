Oct. 5, 1981—Feb. 19, 2022

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC — Candace Rae Little, 40, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 surrounded by friends and family.

Born in Middlebury, VT, she lived in both Vergennes, VT and Ticonderoga, NY. She was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School. She gave birth to her son, Zane who was the love her life in 2002.

In 2011, Candace and her best friend, Nikki moved to SC. With aspirations of being an educator and the opportunity to watch her son play baseball year-round, Candace had a clear vision on how she wanted to live her life. Unfortunately, in early 2012 Candace was diagnosed with LAM’s disease which thwarted her career plans. However, LAMS never stopped her from watching her son play ball.

Throughout Candace’s journey with LAM’s disease and COVID she showed the most positive spirit and zest for life. Her strength and determination to overcome her obstacles was unwavering and her bravery is what those close to her will hold on to and remember the most. Candace had a unique way of making all things an adventure, spending time with family, watching Zane play baseball, live concerts, Harry Potter, her beloved SC Gamecocks, Carolina Panthers, Candace made it easy to fall in love with all the things she found magical. Candace made loving her and being loved by her magical.

Candace walked into heaven holding hands with her father, David and will be missed by her loving son, Zane who was the absolute light of her life and his father, John. She will also be missed dearly by her mother, Cheryl and her husband, George; brother, Brian and sister-in-law, Rachel; stepbrother, Francis; stepmother, Tina; stepbrother, Joshua; stepsister, Jessica and brother-in-law, John Michael; and best friends, Nikki and Ashleigh.

In late April 2022, a celebration of life will be held in Ticonderoga, NY.