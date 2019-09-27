Candace J. (Moss) Morehouse

Nov. 6, 1958 — Sept. 22, 2019 FORT EDWARD — Candace “Candy” J. (Moss) Morehouse, 60, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Indiana University Memorial Hospital.
Born on Nov. 6, 1958, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Shirley (Stewart) Moss.
Candace married the love of her life, Gary Morehouse Sr. in 1976 at St. James Episcopal Church in Fort Edward. They spent 31 years together until his passing in February of 2007.
Candy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She worked almost 30 years for two jobs that she truly loved at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward, also at The Glens Falls Center. Candy enjoyed making others smile and her motto in life was if you see someone without a smile give them one of yours. She also loved collecting crazy socks and wore them proudly.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a grandson, Aidan Morehouse; her siblings, Frederick Moss, Jr., Tamela Moss.
Survivors include her son, Gary Morehouse Jr. (Brandy) of Fort Edward; and her daughter, Tamica Morehouse (Dustin Guetti) of Fort Edward. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amelia and Sadirah Morehouse, and Marrisa Guetti all of Fort Edward; her caregiver, best friend and companion, Terry (Shotgun) Morehouse of Queensbury, his son, Michael (Samantha) Morehouse, their children, Maggie and Owen Morehouse of Queensbury; her siblings, Paul (Irene) Moss of Salem, George Moss of South Glens Falls, Pamela (Derrick) Dowd, Tanya Moss, Melanie (Donald) Liles all of Hudson Falls; her “adopted” daughter, Kimberly (David) Moss of Queensbury; her “adopted” granddaughters, Cheyenne and Madison Gaiser of Queensbury; her camp daughter, Nicole Harris and her three daughters from New York City; her camp sister, Annie (Kenny) Kruse of New York City; special PHriends Jess, Joe, Jordyn and Haylee York as well as her PH family; and many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and many other lives she has touched.
Friends and family may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the funeral home.
Burial will be conducted following the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
In lieu of flowers, Candy suggested to do an act of kindness for someone. Spread love and kindness wherever you go. A simple smile is the most important thing you can give to someone else. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the PHA (Pulmonary Hypertension Association), 801 Roeder Road, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910
A Candy’s request, please wear the craziest of crazy socks.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
