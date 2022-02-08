Dec. 15, 1965—Jan. 31, 2022

INMAN, SC — Cameron Russell Luce, 56, formerly of Hudson Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly in his home on January 31, 2022.

Born on December 15, 1965 in Hanover, NH, he was the son of Russell and Cheryl Luce of Hudson Falls.

Cam graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1984. He actively played baseball, football and was a downhill skier. Following high school he enlisted in the Navy and went on to work as an electrician for many years in the IBEW electrical union Local 236. Cam loved the outdoors, riding his bike, camping, listening to music, watching NASCAR, and spending time with friends and family.

Cam was predeceased by his grandparents, Harold and Edith Luce and Stella Cook.

He is survived by his parents, Russell and Cheryl Luce, Hudson Falls; his sisters: Carmen Luce LaFontaine, Hudson Falls; and Christina (Ryan) Burke, Brockton, MA; his brother and best friend, Christopher (Elizabeth) Luce, Hudson Falls; the mother of his children, Rachel Luce, Thetford, VT; his children: Curtis (Rhindy) Luce, Manchester, VT; Kristen (Joshua) Janes, South Glens Falls; and Katelyn Luce, Thetford, VT; his grandchildren: Jonathan and Khloe Janes, Kayden Luce, Theodore Luce, and Stella Hook; and his companion, Karen Lamb, Inman, SC. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on March 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at The 1925 Barn located at 89 County Route 41, Hudson Falls, NY.