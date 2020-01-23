Nov. 9, 1936 — Jan. 19, 2020

FORT EDWARD — C. Jesse Freebern, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.

Born in Ticonderoga, on Nov. 9, 1936, he was the son of Vern and Edith (Fish) Freebern. Jesse graduated from Johnsburg Central School, Albany Business School and Meat Cutting School in Toledo, Ohio.

He worked in the purchasing department at Barton Mines in North Creek and at Albany Engineered Systems in Glens Falls, where he retired after 36 years of service. He also worked as a bookkeeper for several small businesses for many years. Jesse was an avid and skilled bowler as a member of the AES Bowling League for countless years. He loved game nights with family and friends, traveling to new places and always looked forward to family gatherings and celebrations.

Jesse enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1954 and retired after 20 years of service. On Oct. 1, 1961 he married the love of his life, Jean Marie Ward at Saint Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. They built a house and raised five children in the hamlet of Bald Mountain. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Greenwich for 36 years, and also the United Methodist Church of South Glens Falls for 15 years.

