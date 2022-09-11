Dec. 16, 1927—Sept. 7, 2022

GLENS FALLS — C. Edith Orsini passed peacefully at her home on September 7, 2022 at the age of 94. Born in Pittsfield, MA, she was the daughter of Alberico and Carmela Bove Simione.

After raising her family, Edith worked at J.C. Penney for 32 years and retired at the age of 82.

Throughout her life she greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, golf, line dancing, and walking through Glens Falls. She visited Europe many times, her favorite country Italy, her favorite city Rome.

Edith volunteered at the Glens Falls Library and the Charles R. Wood Theater where she also participated in several productions.

Besides her parents, Edith was predeceased by her husband, Anthony “Pete” Orsini and her siblings: Josephine, Alfred, Anthony, Dominick and Frank.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: David Stevens, Kathryn Alberico and Michael Stevens; her grandchildren: Thomas Alberico, Andrea Alberico, Jennifer Blake (Brian), Brian Stevens and Aaron Gilbert; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Stevens; her great-grandchildren: Gianna Alberico and Chloe Alberico; and her remaining siblings: Mary, Rose, Victoria, Diana, Fannie and Michael; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family is extremely grateful for the care received from High Peaks Hospice and for the love and support from her friends: George Studnicky and Lisa and Rich Spoerl.

Edith will be greatly missed by those of us who have shared her life. To honor her wishes, her arrangements will be private.