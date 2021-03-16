C. Bruce Wetmore

He was also passionate about community service and helping others. Bruce was a long-standing member of The Balsam Flats Hunting & Fishing Club, The First Presbyterian Church of Hudson Falls, where he was a Trustee and on the Board of Sessions and a member of the Utica and Hudson Falls Rotary Club. Bruce was very proud to have served for many years as a Volunteer Fireman for Hudson Falls and when he was younger at The Booneville Fire Department.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of over 51 years, Winifred Wetmore.

Bruce is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Lori Wetmore from Whitehall; his daughter, Cheryl Wetmore from The Woodlands, TX; his granddaughter, Alyssa Wetmore from Charleston, SC; his grandson, Greg Wetmore from Syracuse; a twin brother and his wife, Robert and Mary Wetmore of Seminole, FL; sisters-in-law: Anita Cseledy, Barbara Cinquanta, and Karen and Jim Spindler; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID, services will be private at convenience of the family.

A memorial service will be planned in the spring for extended family and friends to join in the celebration of Bruce’s life.

Interment will be in the spring at Pine View Cemetery, in Queensbury, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife.