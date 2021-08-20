Oct. 19, 1946—Aug. 16, 2021

HAMPTON — C. Ann LaRose, age 74, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at her home in Hampton, NY.

Ann was born in Rutland, VT on October 19, 1946. She was the daughter of Harold and Celestine (Vladyka) Brown.

She grew up on the family farm in Hampton, where she worked as a dairy farmer most of her life. She graduated from Whitehall Central High School, Class 1964. January 1, 1965, she married Francis LaRose in Whitehall. They farmed together until his passing in January 2005.

Following the death of her husband, she sold the cows and engaged in organic farming, raising fruits and vegetables. She was an excellent cook and loved to can her bounty. She had been an avid hunter, enjoyed snowmobiling and 4-wheeling. She belonged to the Fair Haven Eagles Club.

She is survived by two daughters: Sherry Smith, with whom she made her home of Hampton and Laura Ames of Lake Luzerne, NY; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren also survive her.

The graveside committal service and burial will take place, on August 25, 2021, at 4 p.m., at the family lot, in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at the Fair Haven Eagles Club for a time of remembrance.