Byron J. Winney

March 19, 1949—Jan. 14, 2023
BACON HILL — Byron J. “Mr. Blueberry” Winney, 73, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born March 19, 1949 in Saratoga Springs, NY he was the son of the late Arba and Catherine (Maynard) Winney.
Byron was a graduate of SUNY New Paltz and had spent one semester of college in Lebanon, Beirut. He was employed for 30 years at National Grid. He also worked at Winney’s Blueberry Farm in Bacon Hill. After his mom passed away in 1991, Byron took over the family Blueberry Farm and expanded it from 4 acres to 30 acres of blueberries over the years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Irvin in 2007, and his sister, Hannah in 2020.
Survivors include his brother, Bernard (Lynda) Winney of Gansevoort; many nieces and nephews; and close friends: Eugene and Linda Duff, and Richard Duff, also of Bacon Hill.
A graveside service will be held in the Bacon Hill Cemetery in the spring, with a time to be announced at a later date.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorials in his name can be made to the Wilton EMS, 1 Harran Lane, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Special thanks to Wilton EMS and the Glens Falls Hospital Staff for the great care they gave to Byron.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.