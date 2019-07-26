QUEENSBURY — Burton C. Anthony Jr., 87, formerly of Kattskill Bay, Delmar and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on his 87th birthday Wednesday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Schenectady, the son of the late Burton C. Anthony Sr. and Helen (Walker) Anthony.
Burt was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, having served in the Korean War on the USS Power, where he was a radar operator. He was a graduate of Utica Tech, earning an associate’s degree in retail business management. In his early years, he was employed by Ter Bush and Powell as an underwriter, then as a special agent with the Hartford Insurance Company, where he earned the nickname “Double O.” Burt owned Burt Anthony Associates in Delmar and several affiliated agencies in the capital district. As a successful businessman, he instilled a strong work ethic in his children and family. Burt held the insurance agent and broker courses at Siena College for many years. Being active in his community, Burt was a past president of Delmar Lions Club. He was also a member of the Lake George Club, Fort Myers Kiwanis Club, SCORE in both Florida and New York, a member of the Professional Insurance Agents and volunteered as a fireman for Onesquethaw in Unionville. Burt served as a Tri Village little league coach and treasured the memory of watching his son get a grand slam home run.
Burt and Jackie enjoyed spending the summers at their home on Lake George, boating, playing tennis, co-piloting his friends planes and spending the winters in Florida. They also enjoyed traveling the world together, especially England. His beloved cat, Sam, and the family dogs brought him much joy; his greatest love of all was spending time with his children, grandchildren and extended family.
With his wry sense of humor, he encouraged all he met to go into the insurance business, giving an “atta boy” and “atta girl” to everyone he met.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Kim Viehmann and her staff for their compassion and support during this past year.
In addition to his parents, Burt was predeceased by his brother, Robert E. Anthony, whom he idolized and took inspiration from; and by an infant brother, Carlton C. Anthony.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jaquelin (Haith) Anthony; cherished father of Scott Anthony Sr. (Karen), Kim Stefanik (William) and Jill Marsicano (Gary); stepchildren, Margaret Gregory (Steven), Leslie LaGuardia, Christopher LaGuardia (Jane) and David LaGuardia (Kate); beloved grampie to Kate, Kyle, Scott Jr., Craig, Neal, Rocky, Olivia, Cameron and Eliza; beloved boppie to Ryan, Erin, Jeff, Charlotte, Elliot, Danielle, Alexandra, Han, Camden, Kaden and Maddox; close nephew, Dana Anthony; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, with a funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208; or to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208 in memory of Burt.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
