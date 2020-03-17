Dec. 17, 1931 — March 14, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Burt Saville, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.
Born on Dec. 17, 1931, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Louis and Sarah (Thompson) Saville.
Burt graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1951. For many years, he worked for Ciba Geigy as a lab technician.
On June 1, 1957, Burt married the love of his life, Beverly Fowler, of Hartford, New York.
He enjoyed singing, playing his guitar, listening to old country music and putzing around the house fixing things. Burt looked forward to breakfast at the Old Fort Diner, class reunions, and get-togethers with his work friends. He delighted in corresponding with his newfound cousins, Rita and Liz.
In addition to his parents, Burt was predeceased by his brothers, Gerald and Lynn Saville; his sister, Rita Squadere; and his granddaughter, Bailey Flynn.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Beverly; his son, Duane Saville; his daughter, Darcy Flynn and her husband, Mark; his granddaughter, Casey Flynn and her husband, Matt Mezynski; his brother, Dale Saville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family truly appreciates the immense support of Burt’s dear nephew, Stephen Saville; his wife, Carol; their daughter, Bobbie Jo; and their son, Bruce.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Burt’s friend, Rev. Loren Gage, officiating.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Burt’s name can be made to Fort Edward Rescue Squad Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
To view Burt’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
