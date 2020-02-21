Oct. 9, 1925 — Feb. 18, 2020
WEST RUPERT, VT — Burt R. Geraghty, 94, loving husband, our Dad and Pop-Pop peacefully passed away at his beloved Vermont residence on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 to eternally rest in the love of God. Beatrice M Geraghty, his wife of 67 years and adoring family were by his side.
Burt was born with his identical twin brother, George on Oct. 9, 1925 in Rockville Center, the son of George F. Sr. and Gladys (Hunter) Geraghty.
Burt was a veteran of World War II and also the Korean Conflict serving in the U.S. Navy. He worked for the Nassau County Police Department and was a business owner in Greenwich.
He is survived by his wife, Beatrice; five children, Michael E. (Judy), Stephen R. (Janet), Thomas G. (Kathleen), Susan P. and James A. Geraghty; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
There are no calling hours.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Holy Cross Church, 249 North Main St., Salem with the Rev. Thomas Zelker officiating.
Interment with military honors will be at 1 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
To offer condolences to the family and view Burt’s full obituary, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
Service information
11:00AM
249 North Main Street
Salem, NY 12865
1:00PM
200 Duell Road
Schuylerville, NY 12871
2:00PM
Route 153
Rupert, VT 05768
