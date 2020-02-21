Burt R. Geraghty
0 entries

Burt R. Geraghty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 9, 1925 — Feb. 18, 2020

WEST RUPERT, VT — Burt R. Geraghty, 94, loving husband, our Dad and Pop-Pop peacefully passed away at his beloved Vermont residence on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 to eternally rest in the love of God. Beatrice M Geraghty, his wife of 67 years and adoring family were by his side.

Burt was born with his identical twin brother, George on Oct. 9, 1925 in Rockville Center, the son of George F. Sr. and Gladys (Hunter) Geraghty.

Burt was a veteran of World War II and also the Korean Conflict serving in the U.S. Navy. He worked for the Nassau County Police Department and was a business owner in Greenwich.

He is survived by his wife, Beatrice; five children, Michael E. (Judy), Stephen R. (Janet), Thomas G. (Kathleen), Susan P. and James A. Geraghty; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

There are no calling hours.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Holy Cross Church, 249 North Main St., Salem with the Rev. Thomas Zelker officiating.

Interment with military honors will be at 1 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.

To offer condolences to the family and view Burt’s full obituary, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.

To send flowers to the family of Burt Geraghty, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 25
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
11:00AM
Holy Cross Church
249 North Main Street
Salem, NY 12865
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Burt's Funeral Mass begins.
Feb 25
Military Honors
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
1:00PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Road
Schuylerville, NY 12871
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Burt's Military Honors begins.
Feb 25
Reception
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
2:00PM
Rupert Firehouse
Route 153
Rupert, VT 05768
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Burt's Reception begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News