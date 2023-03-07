Aug. 11, 1933—March 3, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Buel George Brayton, 89, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born on Aug. 11, 1933, the son of the late George W. and Margaret Mary (Rourke) Brayton. He attended St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls.

Buel enjoyed golfing and piloting his Cessna. His first job was working at this father’s dude ranch, 1000 Acres Ranch in Stony Creek.

He was a member of the local 773 Plumber and Steam Fitters in Glens Falls, American Pilots Owners Association, communicant of St. Mary’s Church and St. Mary’s Ushers Association.

Uncle Buel, as he was known to family and friends, was a constant and loving presence in our lives, he will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his brother, Thomas Brayton (Sally); nephew, Stephen G. Brayton (Kimberly); nieces: Mary Ellen Manfull (Alexandre) and Christine Williams (Dean); great-nieces and great-nephews: Patrick D. Williams, Molly C. Williams, Samantha J. Brayton and Sarah J. Brayton; and cousins: Mary Ann Kipp, Margaret Potvin (Bruce) and Patricia O’Keefe (Thomas).

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will take place at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.