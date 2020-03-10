Bryan P. Watkins

Bryan loved listening and jamming to The Grateful Dead. Along with his peeps, he attended many of their shows. One of his fondest trips, at age 17 and much to the disapproval of his mom, was when Bryan and his friends traveled to San Francisco by Greyhound bus to watch them play. He came back safely with many great stories to share with his friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As an avid Buffalo Bills fan, he enjoyed watching their games with his girls all in their Bills T-shirts. Bryan made many trips with family and friends to watch them play. And believe it or not, they always won when he attended the games.

Bryan was a recipient of the South High Marathon Dance twice. This past Friday night, a moment of silence was held in his honor. He was thoroughly moved by the generosity of the kids at South High and all of the selfless donors.

He enjoyed the outdoors where he could walk and tend to his vegetable garden. He grew the best peppers to use in the spicy food that he loved. Bryan was full of peace and love. He lived his life to the fullest as a fierce fighter but also a gentle spirit.

Bry-Guy, may you play beautiful music and jam with Jerry until we meet again. Know that you are loved, missed and never to be forgotten.