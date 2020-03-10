Oct. 4, 1986 — March 6, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Bryan P. Watkins, 33, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 6, 2020 with his loving family by his side, at Albany Medical Center.
Born on Oct. 4, 1986 in Glens Falls, Bryan was the son of Andy and Lynn (Sipowicz) Watkins. From the moment he was born, Bryan was a fighter, strong in his battles and never giving up.
He was a 2004 graduate of Hudson Falls High School where he had many cherished friends. Bryan continued his education at Adirondack Community College, where he received his associate’s degree.
On Sept. 1, 2012, among family and friends, Bryan married the love of his life and his rock, Amanda Palmer. Their love was stronger than all of the health obstacles that stood in their way. Their greatest gift was the birth of their twin girls, Layla and Marley, who were the light of their daddy’s life. He loved being a stay at home dad who was always patient, kind and filled their lives with so much love and fun. He was so grateful when he was able to coach their soccer and softball teams. He truly was the best father, husband and friend.
Music, friends and family were his life. He had music in his soul which resonated through his soothing vocals and guitar playing. Bryan was extremely proud of his band, The Barkeaters, who played at many local establishments. Along with his bandmates, he was always willing to play a benefit to help a fellow warrior.
Bryan loved listening and jamming to The Grateful Dead. Along with his peeps, he attended many of their shows. One of his fondest trips, at age 17 and much to the disapproval of his mom, was when Bryan and his friends traveled to San Francisco by Greyhound bus to watch them play. He came back safely with many great stories to share with his friends.
You have free articles remaining.
As an avid Buffalo Bills fan, he enjoyed watching their games with his girls all in their Bills T-shirts. Bryan made many trips with family and friends to watch them play. And believe it or not, they always won when he attended the games.
Bryan was a recipient of the South High Marathon Dance twice. This past Friday night, a moment of silence was held in his honor. He was thoroughly moved by the generosity of the kids at South High and all of the selfless donors.
He enjoyed the outdoors where he could walk and tend to his vegetable garden. He grew the best peppers to use in the spicy food that he loved. Bryan was full of peace and love. He lived his life to the fullest as a fierce fighter but also a gentle spirit.
Bry-Guy, may you play beautiful music and jam with Jerry until we meet again. Know that you are loved, missed and never to be forgotten.
The Watkins family wishes to thank the entire community for the love, support and kindness given to Bryan and his family through the years. We were truly blessed to have all of you in our lives.
Bryan was predeceased by his grandparents, Myron and Joan Watkins, Lenard and Jean Sipowicz, Sr. and his four-legged pal, Rocky.
Those left to remember him include his loving and supportive wife, Amanda Watkins of Hudson Falls; his twin daughters, whom he loved with all his heart, Layla and Marley Watkins; his jam partner and father, Andy (Nancy Urso) Watkins of Fort Edward; his mom, from whom he got his strength, Lynn Watkins of Hudson Falls; his one-of-a-kind godmother, Maureen Rossi and godfather, Tom Rossi of Hudson Falls; his two supportive brothers, Brett (Kim) Watkins and their daughter, Kalea, of Clifton Park and Bradley (Kaitlin) Watkins and their two daughters, Genevieve and Vivienne, of Hudson Falls; his mother and father in-law, who were always there for him, William and Doreen Palmer of Hudson Falls; his brothers in-law, Michael (Tabitha) Palmer and their children, Joseph and Morgan, of Hudson Falls and William (Nicole) Palmer and their son, William, of Queensbury; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life to honor Bryan will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Idle Hour in Fort Edward.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome@gmail.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.