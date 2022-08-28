HADLEY — Bruno LaVerdiere, a Sculptor, Teacher, and Peaceful Mystic.

Bruno LaVerdiere, renowned artist and college art professor, died peacefully on Aug. 13, 2022, at the age of 85, in the Adirondack Mountains, where he has lived and worked for over 50 years.

Bruno is survived by his siblings: Rom LaVerdiere and Carmen Barbour; his son, Julian LaVerdiere; and his companion, Cheri Bordelon.

Born in 1937, Edward LaVerdiere was the eldest son of a Franco-American working class nuclear family and spoke only French until he was nine. Although his father was an assembly line mechanic in military aviation, young LaVerdiere was an introverted gentle pacifist child, who joined Saint Anthony’s Seminary at age 13 to become a priest. In 1955, LaVerdiere was admitted into St. Martin’s Abbey, where he took his solemn vows to become a Benedictine Monk and re-named brother Bruno after St. Bruno of Cologne. An apt namesake, Bruno, like his patron saint, found his calling through the hermetic and silent practice of his craft. During his 14 years in the monastery from 1955-1969, Bruno apprenticed with Japanese ceramicist Henry Takemoto, took a pilgrimage to Lima, Peru to study Inca archeological sites and moved to NYC to study Modern figurative sculpture at the Art Students League.

In 1968, Bro. Bruno the student became the teacher, and began giving workshops at Greenwich House Pottery in NYC and The Penland School of Craft in NC where he met Sophia Truslow, a bohemian romanticist who convinced LaVerdiere to leave the monastery and venture off the grid into the Adirondack mountains to build a craft commune. In 1971 they had their only child, Julian and found a home on the side of mountain in Hadley where Bruno lived and worked for the rest of his life. Later, he married Barbara Hancock, arts administrator and attorney with whom he spent 25 years building his practice and traveling Europe.

Bruno dedicated his life to his work in the studio and teaching art at many schools of art including Skidmore College and served as a long term adjunct professor at SUNY, Adirondack Community College.

His work is in numerous private and public collections including the Hyde Collection, The American Craft Museum, Columbus Museum of Art, Everson Museum of Art, and the J. Patrick Lannan Collection. He received Artist’s Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts in 1976 and 1990, and an Individual Artist’s Fellowship from the New York Foundation for the Arts in 1987. He received a three-month residency grant from the La Napoule Art Foundation in southern France in 1991, and, with Barbara Hancock, shared the job of resident director of the La Napoule Art Foundation from 1994 to 1996.

He was recognized locally and nationally for his megalithic sculptures, Stoneware horns, and ritual valentines. A kind and sweet-natured man whose contagious laughter enchanted everyone. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and generations of students who he adored.

A Celebration of his life for friends and family is scheduled from 3–6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Stony Creek Inn in Stony Creek, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make memorial donations in his memory to The Lake George Arts Project.