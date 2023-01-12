March 17, 1954—Jan. 7, 2023

GRANVILLE — Bruce Wilkins, age 68, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Bruce was born on March 17, 1954, in Granville, NY, the son of Arnold and Theresa (McKeighan) Wilkins.

Bruce will be remembered as a kind and compassionate man. He loved children. He and Glenda’s home was always filled with family and friends. Their friends as well as friends of their children. He might not have been a rich man, but he was willing to help anyone that he could. Bruce had a soft spot for dogs and cats, even though he was allergic to them. They also knew he would offer them whatever he could.

He and Glenda loved family gatherings, BBQ’s or bonfires, whether held at their home or a campsite. They enjoyed camping. Bruce also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents and five siblings: Donna, Sandra, Loraine, Elaine and Stephen. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Glenda (Fiske) Wilkins; and their sons: Zachery Wilkins (Holly), Allen Wilkins (Lindsay Shaw) and Joseph Wilkins. He and Glenda raised his two nephews as their own: Joshua and Joseph Fiske. Also, a special little guy their “grandchild,” Austin Folger. He will be missed by his siblings: Sheila Stevens, Charlene Mabb, Fay Ellis, Joe Wilkins, and Scott Wilkins; in addition to several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was especially close to his nieces: Briana and Ayva whom he spent a great deal of time with.

A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 2-6 p.m. at the Granville American Legion. All are welcome.

