Bruce Walter Halse

June 18, 1945 — Nov. 15, 2019

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL—Bruce Walter Halse, 74, formerly of Latham, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was born in Troy, on June 18, 1945. He was the son on the late Walter and Mary Riggione Halse.

He was raised in North Greenbush and graduated from Troy High School. He later graduated from the Orlo School of Hair Design and Cosmetology.

He opened Bruce’s Glamour Chalet in Latham in 1965 and operated the business for almost 50 years. He lived most of his adult life in Latham but retired to Port Charlotte, Florida 5 years ago.

He loved traveling and visiting the beach. He was an avid golfer and had a love for classic cars, boating and the New York Jets.

Bruce is survived by his fiancé, Linda DiLorenzo; loving father of Melissa (Frank) Cooper, Kevin Halse, Jessica (Justin) Kneer and Joshua (Mackenzie) Halse; devoted grandfather to Shawn Cooper, Logan Cooper and Julia Kneer; brother, Richard Halse; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Bryan Halse; and his brother, James Halse.

Bruce’s family would like to thank Rick and Jennifer Rodrigues and Pam and Bill Roberts for being such wonderful friends over the years.

Bruce was hard working, kind and caring. He went above and beyond for his friends, family and customers. He was a tease and jokester and he loved to make people laugh. His family and friends will miss that sense of humor and kind heart the most.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Bruce’s life from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham with a funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Latham with the Rev. Geoffrey D. Burke, Pastor, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.

Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com.

