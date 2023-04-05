Bruce W. Lanphear, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital with his significant other by his side.

He was born in Ellis Hospital to parents Paul and Dorothy Lanphear. The family soon moved to South Glens Falls, where Bruce attended school at South High. After his graduation, he was employed at Finch-Pruyn, where he remained as a pipefitter until his retirement.

As a child, Bruce was enthralled by electric trains. This interest continued throughout his life. He created a massive collection of trains which remains to this day.

The phrase, “Nothing is pleasant that is not spiced with variety,” is beside Bruce’s high school yearbook picture. It is so relevant as his entire life reflected it.

His earlier interests included cars and horses. So, he bought a Corvette. And, after a prolonged period of horseback riding, he bought a horse and rode it for many years.

Other hobbies included scuba diving, golf, bowling, riding his motorcycle, photography, and paragliding. In his later years, he taught himself to play the ukulele, and became quite proficient at it.

Bruce was an exceptional person in so many ways. He had a hilarious sense of humor that could put people in stiches when he told a story. He was vastly intelligent, and “could fix anything,” as his friends said. He was very innovative and often managed to solve a problem, no matter what it involved because he loved the challenge.

On a personal level, Bruce loved children, but had none of his own. However, he was a loving “Uncle Bruce” to his nieces and nephews and enjoyed watching them evolve through the years.

When he met Corinne, he found the family he had always wanted. He “inherited” her five grandchildren and eventually became their grandpa. He was dearly loved by Corinne and her family.

We sadly say good-bye to our friend, brother, son, uncle, lover, “Jack-of-all-trades, master of most” and consummate great guy. As Bruce often said, “I had a ball!” We will remember you and hold you in our hearts forever.

Bruce is survived by his significant other, Corinne Wiley; his sister, Sharon French and husband Larry; his brother, Gary and wife Cecelia; his sister, Julie Pratt; his many nieces and nephews; and his lifelong best friend, Bob Brody. His sister, Cheryl Ann, predeceased him.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Gansevoort Cemetery.

Bruce loved animals, so it is our wish that if you choose to make a donation to the SPCA in his name, it would be a gift he would cherish.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the care of Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.