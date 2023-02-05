May 13, 1949—Feb. 1, 2023

WARRENSBURG — Bruce W. Kilburn, 73, of Warrensburg, NY, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2023.

Bruce was born on May 13, 1949 to the late Harold and Edie (Ritson) Kilburn in Ticonderoga, NY.

After graduating from Minerva Central School and Albany Business College, Bruce worked for Finch Pryun and Company in Glens Falls, NY before joining his wife, Sharon (Sadie) in Lake George, NY at Sullivan’s Rexall for over thirty years. They provided jobs for many locals, college students, and exchange students.

We lost one of the good guys, Bruce had a servant’s heart! He was an active member of the Lake George Fire Department for 20 years, as well as serving as Fire Chief. He was also a Certified Critical Care Technician. Combined, he touched many lives in the local area.

Bruce enjoyed his motorcycle rides along the back roads with his buddy, Hawley, drives in his Corvette, hunting, bowling and spending time with loved ones.

Surviving Bruce include his loving wife of 52 years Sadie; and siblings: Kent (Carol), Betty (Charlie), Hal (Chris), Nancy (Gene), Mark (Cara), Kelly (Dany); and his beloved companions, Black Labs: Abby and Ziva; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice for their compassionate care to Bruce and Sadie.

In loving memory of Bruce, contributions may be made to Lake George EMS or Lake George Fire Department.

As Bruce would say “be kind to each other.”

At his request, there are no planned visitation or services at this time. A memorial service is planned for the summer.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.