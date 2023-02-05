May 13, 1949—Feb. 1, 2023
WARRENSBURG — Bruce W. Kilburn, 73, of Warrensburg, NY, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2023.
Bruce was born on May 13, 1949 to the late Harold and Edie (Ritson) Kilburn in Ticonderoga, NY.
After graduating from Minerva Central School and Albany Business College, Bruce worked for Finch Pryun and Company in Glens Falls, NY before joining his wife, Sharon (Sadie) in Lake George, NY at Sullivan’s Rexall for over thirty years. They provided jobs for many locals, college students, and exchange students.
We lost one of the good guys, Bruce had a servant’s heart! He was an active member of the Lake George Fire Department for 20 years, as well as serving as Fire Chief. He was also a Certified Critical Care Technician. Combined, he touched many lives in the local area.
Bruce enjoyed his motorcycle rides along the back roads with his buddy, Hawley, drives in his Corvette, hunting, bowling and spending time with loved ones.
Surviving Bruce include his loving wife of 52 years Sadie; and siblings: Kent (Carol), Betty (Charlie), Hal (Chris), Nancy (Gene), Mark (Cara), Kelly (Dany); and his beloved companions, Black Labs: Abby and Ziva; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice for their compassionate care to Bruce and Sadie.
In loving memory of Bruce, contributions may be made to Lake George EMS or Lake George Fire Department.
As Bruce would say “be kind to each other.”
At his request, there are no planned visitation or services at this time. A memorial service is planned for the summer.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.