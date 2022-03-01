April 3, 1942—Feb. 23, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Bruce Terry Crouser, 79, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at The Pines nursing home after battling Alzheimer’s for many years.

Born on April 3, 1942, in Portland, OR, he was the son of the late Fred and Evelyn (Robbs) Crouser.

Bruce graduated from Linfield College (University) in McMinnville, OR in 1964 with his bachelor’s degree and received his master’s degree in business from St. Mary’s in Moraga, CA. He was a proud member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Bruce also served several years during his twenties with the United States Army National Guard before being honorably discharged.

While he was a financial comptroller with Crown Zellerbach he enjoyed living and working in several different cities along the West Coast and the Northeast. Most recently, he retired from the city of Glens Falls after serving many years as the financial comptroller.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents, Frederick William Crouser and Evelyn Mae Crouser (Robbs), and his brother, Lynfred C. Crouser. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joan Crouser; his sons: Greg and Steve Crouser; his stepchildren: Robert Dick, Jr. and Barbara Lee Cearley (Dick); and several grandchildren, all of whom he adored.

Bruce enjoyed traveling, fast cars, golf and, in his later years, bird watching outside his window. He had a quick, dry sense of humor that he continued to share with those around him for the entirety of his life.

At Bruce’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Bruce’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern NY, Pine West Plaza, Bldg. 4, Suite 405, Washington Avenue Ext., Albany, NY 12205.

