Bruce Schwab, Sr.
Bruce Schwab, Sr.

Bruce SchwMar. 12, 1959—Jan. 17, 2021

WHITEHALL—Born on March 12, 1959 in Bridgeport, CT, Bruce Schwab, Sr., 61, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Debra Schwab; their children: Bruce Schwab, Jr. and his wife Joellen, Melissa Bakerian and her husband Brian, and Robert Schwab and his wife Samantha; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; two sisters: Lynn Marinelli, and Corinne Riga (Robert); two nieces and a nephew; his mother’s finance, Sonny; and his sister-in-law Betsy; brother-in-law Frank and his wife Lisa.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, brother Rob, his mother and father-in-law, and brother-in-law Gary.

Bruce served in the Army for three years. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, work on cars, but most of all spending time with his family.

As per the family’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will take place a t a later date.

A special thanks to High Peaks Hospice and the staff at the Glens Falls Hospital for all of their kindness and care.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be made a www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

