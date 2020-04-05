Aug. 10, 1962 — April 2, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Bruce S. Bates, 57, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Aug. 10, 1962 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Robert Bates and Doris (Chamberlin) Mills.
Bruce graduated from Hudson Falls High School where he excelled at wresting in his youth. As he got older, he enjoyed passing down his skills to his nephews.
Bruce was employed as a machinist for Pregis in Glens Falls. He loved to ride his motorcycle and enjoyed working on cars. He was also a talented woodworker. Bruce loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and fishing with his family.
In addition to his father, Bruce was predeceased by his stepfather, Gilbert Mills Sr.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan (Pratt) Bates; his mother, Doris Mills; his children, Katie Bates and Megan Bates; his grandchildren, Kaelyn, Raegan, Quinn, and Cole; his siblings, Richard Bates, Donald Bates (Rebecca), Carole Harvey (Jack), Janet Bates (Darryl); as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He had a heart of gold and was known to help anyone out at any time.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Bruce’s name can be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
