Dec. 17, 1936—July 9, 2023

COSSAYUNA — Bruce R. Hanson, 86, of Cossayuna, NY, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after a long and debilitating battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Bruce was born to Oliver and Grace Hanson, on Dec. 17, 1936, in Stamford, CT. He was a talented artist who moved his family from New Jersey to Cossayuna in 1977 to build a homestead and enjoy the outdoors and country life that makes our community extraordinary.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carole Hanson; his three children: Sheryl, Erik, and Aimee; and two grandchildren: Aidan and Aine McGookin; and his brother, Kenneth. Bruce is predeceased by his brother, Peter.

Bruce made his living as a commercial illustrator. He retired in 1998 and focused on his passion for building rock walls, landscaping ponds, managing his woodlot, fishing, and tending his gardens and orchards. Ever the artist, Bruce made time to create magnificent drawings and paintings that celebrated country life in New England.

The friendships in Cossayuna and Greenwich that Bruce and Carole cherished fostered the life they sought and valued. The outpouring of support from this community in the hours and days following Bruce’s death has been a heartwarming reminder of the values and kindness of the people with whom Bruce sought to surround himself.

Bruce will be honored in a military ceremony at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on July 17, 2023, in a private service. There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony in September 2023.

In place of flowers, those who wish may donate in Bruce’s name to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834 or the Cossayuna Fire Department, PO Box 321, Cossayuna, NY 12823, who helped Bruce and our family immensely at the end of his life or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

