GANSEVOORT — Bruce Oliver Bemis passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 in Saratoga Hospital after battling illnesses.

He was predeceased by his mother, Gertrude, father, Arthur, sisters: Beatrice and Gladys, brother, Donald and several sister and brother-in-laws.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Helen; sons: Keith (Barb) and Karel (Terry); daughter, April (Forrest, Jr.); grandchildren: Gael, Jessica, Sydney, Daniel, Zachary, Jacob, Samuel, and Ryan; sister, Nancy; and many nieces, nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Family and friends are invited to and may call from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.