Feb. 10, 1934—July 21, 2021
TICONDEROGA — Bruce Meredith Tatro, 87, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Elderwood of Ticonderoga. Born in Waltham, VT, February 10, 1934, he was the son of the late Harold and Anna (Hyde) Tatro.
Bill, as he was known by all of his friends, was the second son and third child of four children. He grew up in Vermont and learned farming from his father, Harold. He loved the farm life. He had many fond memories of that time, but one he told frequently during his last year of his life was the story of him being only six years old but driving a team of horses during sugaring season with his Dad.
After meeting Rita, the love of his life on a blind date, they married. Shortly after that, Bill went into the Air Force and they traveled around for 10 years, and had two children: a son, Malcolm and daughter, Pamela. After the military, they settled in Upstate NY and eventually moved to Gansevoort and there another daughter, Leana, joined the family. He and the family totally enjoyed the country life. Gardening was a large part of life and brought him great satisfaction. When company dropped by, he loved playing horseshoes and it was common to hear those iron horseshoes clanging and big cheers coming up from the final winning point! Bill also loved to dance, and the moment he heard music his feet started tapping and he’d grab Rita and start dancing!
Bill had a painting business for some years with Mac, his son. Their slogan was, “Need Painting Done? Call Tatro and Son.” After that he worked for Rich Aluminum in SGF’s, where he installed siding, windows and doors. He traveled all over in that work and met lots of interesting people.
Bill liked the unusual projects, one of which was building a geodesic dome garage with the help of his son, Mac and grandson, Keith. The local newspaper came and took pictures of him building it and called him Spider Man! The shape really did look like a wooden web. Later, Bill started a successful knife-sharpening business in that building and now his grandson, Travis continues the business.
Bill and his wife became Jehovah’s Witnesses in the ‘70s and spent lots of time encouraging people to see the great future ahead that he learned from his study of the Bible. One of his favorite scriptures was Psalms 37:29 ... “The righteous will possess the earth and they will live forever upon it.”
After all, as Bill would say, it makes so much sense ... God wouldn’t start a project without finishing it!
Bruce was predeceased by his parents: Harold and Anna Tatro; his brother, Harold (Stub) Tatro; his wife, Rita Tatro and his grandson, Keith Tatro.
Survivors include his children: one son, Mac Tatro and his wife, Denise of Queensbury; two daughters: Pamela Smith and her husband, Steven of Ticonderoga and Leana Persing and her husband, Brian of Maryland; two sisters: Hildreth (Susie) Morgan of Florida, and Mary Petrie of Vermont; eight grandchildren: Travis Tatro, Trista Smith, Amanda Swinyer, Britni Casagrain, Emily Collins, Lucas Wilson, Shelbie Prouty, and Kylie Persing; eight great-grandchildren: Madison Smith, Jacob Pfieffer, Bailey Pfieffer, Isabella Swinyer, Grayson Swinyer, Kenzi Casagrain, Levi Casagrain and Jack Mahay; one great-great grandson Carter Collard, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to all the caregivers and staff of Elderwood for the care and compassion shown to our father and family.
A Virtual Memorial Service/Slide show via Zoom will take place Monday, August 9, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. For any who wish to attend, Meeting ID-826 7954 8709 Passcode-324681.
