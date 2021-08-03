Bruce Meredith Tatro

Bill had a painting business for some years with Mac, his son. Their slogan was, “Need Painting Done? Call Tatro and Son.” After that he worked for Rich Aluminum in SGF’s, where he installed siding, windows and doors. He traveled all over in that work and met lots of interesting people.

Bill liked the unusual projects, one of which was building a geodesic dome garage with the help of his son, Mac and grandson, Keith. The local newspaper came and took pictures of him building it and called him Spider Man! The shape really did look like a wooden web. Later, Bill started a successful knife-sharpening business in that building and now his grandson, Travis continues the business.

Bill and his wife became Jehovah’s Witnesses in the ‘70s and spent lots of time encouraging people to see the great future ahead that he learned from his study of the Bible. One of his favorite scriptures was Psalms 37:29 ... “The righteous will possess the earth and they will live forever upon it.”

After all, as Bill would say, it makes so much sense ... God wouldn’t start a project without finishing it!

Bruce was predeceased by his parents: Harold and Anna Tatro; his brother, Harold (Stub) Tatro; his wife, Rita Tatro and his grandson, Keith Tatro.