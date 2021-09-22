GLENS FALLS — Bruce MacGregor, age 57, passed away suddenly Saturday, September 18, 2021 at home. Born October 22, 1963 in Ridgewood, NJ, Bruce excelled in everything he did and never gave up until a solution was found. He loved landscaping and had a natural talent for it as well as metal fabrication and welding. Bruce worked as a mechanic in Queensbury and often you saw him working late hours outside his shop on another one of his numerous projects. He also enjoyed building and competing in national tough truck competitions, especially Tough trucks on the beach in Wildwood, NJ, with his good friend, Scott Jones, and his cousin, Phil Kent.