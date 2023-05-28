Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bruce M. Solenski

Sept. 1, 1942—May 25, 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Bruce M. Solenski died Thursday, May 25, 2023 from respiratory failure. He was 80.

He was the son of the late, Mitchell and Ruth Solenski and was born Sept. 1, 1942 in Copiague, NY. Bruce graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1960 and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in education from SUNY Plattsburgh.

He chose to teach although he was certified for being an elementary school principal or supervisor of elementary education. His teaching career began in 1966 continued until he retired in 1999 from the Shenendehowa Central School System in Clifton Park, NY. Bruce was a creative teacher. One of his yearly activities for his students was performing musical selections from the Mikado by Gilbert and Sullivan. This was a theater production with costumes and makeup and presented to the school as well as their parents.

A letter that was written by a former student says it all! From the letter in 1993: Dear Mr. Solenski “I’m sitting on a hillside under a tree in one of Boston’s suburban parks listening to a jazz band warm up for a performance later this afternoon. I’m watching the tech people mill around on the bottom of the hill, watching dogs pee on trees and watching babies toddling around . . . I’m also thinking of how in 12 years of public school and four years of college, I have come across NO teacher, instructor, professor, graduate assistant, etc. that has been memorable and inspiring to me as you were in the 1978-79 school year during my 6th grade year.”

Bruce’s interest in classical music began by listening to “old” 78’s on the Victor Recorder. He spent his life learning about all performing arts. His favorites were Horowitz, Toscanini and Stravinsky as artists.

He worked at Proctor’s Theater in Schenectady, spent summers as a volunteer with the Saratoga Performing Arts and became the House Manager of the John Houseman Summer Theater. In 1977, he became the Assistant Box Office Manager and then the Box Office Manager at SPAC.

After moving to Saratoga in 1986, Bruce became an active resident. He was a board member of the Saratoga Springs Historical Society and was awarded his Lifetime Membership in 2004. He was a member of Bethesda Episcopal Church and served on the vestry. He was tenacious fundraiser, not only for the church, but for Hospice and the Saratoga Hospital.

Bruce is survived by his brother, Clyde of Phoenix, AZ; as well as his sister-in-law, Alison Solenski; and nephew, Aaron Solenski also of Phoenix.

Funeral services celebrating the life of Bruce, as well as his sister, Anne will be announced and will be held at Bethesda later this year.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.