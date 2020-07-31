July 10, 1952 — July 23, 2020

DAY — Bruce Kussius, 68, of County Route 10, passed away Thursday morning, July 23, 2020 at his home.

Born on July 10, 1952 at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville North Carolina, he was the son of the late Robert and Ada (Gay) Kussius.

Bruce graduated from Shenendehowa High School in 1971. He worked as a pipe fitter shortly after graduation for General Electric Silicone Plant, which later became Momentive, until his retirement in 2010.

Bruce enjoyed the outdoors, especially cross-country skiing, hunting, boating, fishing, officiating events in Lake Placid and riding motorcycles. He was an avid collector of firearms and a talented artist who worked in numerous mediums. Bruce also loved to play hockey and spent many years coaching youth hockey and little league baseball.

He was a member of the Hudson Sacandaga Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 5836 and the William J. Varney American Legion Post #862, Lake Luzerne.