Bruce John Shumway

Throughout high school, Bruce was an athlete, student leader, and scholar. As an athlete, his passion was basketball; Bruce was a three-year varsity player in Portsmouth’s storied basketball program. As team captain and starting point guard in his senior year, he led the team to the 1961 NH Class L State Championship Title. An additional special highlight was having an opportunity to play in the 1961 New England High School Championships hosted in the original Boston Garden. Bruce was also a multi-year participant on Portsmouth’s cross-country running team “to get in shape for basketball”, and played varsity and junior varsity baseball.

As a student leader, Bruce was President of the Student Council and Vice-President of his class in his senior year. As a scholar, Bruce excelled in the classroom, and as a graduating senior, he was awarded a substantial General Motors Scholarship, enabling him access to higher education as a first-generation college student. Bruce attended Clarkson College of Technology —now Clarkson University — earning a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

In 1965, Bruce married his high school sweetheart, Susan Famiano. After starting their family in Potsdam in 1966. Bruce and Susan eventually moved to South Glens Falls in 1968. Bruce accepted a job as a mechanical engineer at Rist-Frost Associates in Glens Falls beginning a 50-year tenure. In 1978, the Shumway family relocated to Laconia, New Hampshire where Bruce assumed a leadership role for the Rist-Frost branch office. After becoming a partner at Rist-Frost in 1982, Bruce navigated the company through good times and bad, always with a focus on the welfare of his employees. In 1992, Bruce founded Rist-Frost-Shumway Engineering (RFS), planting the seed for the RFS of today, which includes three offices, jobs for 80 professionals, and engineering work throughout the northeast. Bruce served his community as a member of the Board of Trustees for Lakes Region General Hospital during an eight-year period in the 1980s where his engineering expertise and common sense approach to business management were instrumental in initiating and overseeing the largest capital improvement project in hospital history to that point. After fully retiring in 2017, Bruce and Susan moved year-round to their beloved Moody Beach residence in Wells, Maine.