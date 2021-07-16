PORTER CORNERS — Bruce Hiscock, 80, award-winning children’s book author and illustrator, died on July 11, 2021, in the house he built by hand using the rocks and trees on his property in Porter Corners, New York, what he called “the edge of the wild.” Bruce was well known both for his books and for his programs in schools and libraries, teaching children about the natural world and how to draw it. Local schoolchildren visited his studio and the woods around his home to see the real “big rock” — the subject of one of his books. His murals greet people as they enter the Children’s Floor of the Saratoga Springs Public Library.

Bruce grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, save for the nearly two years he spent with his family on Shemya, a remote Alaskan Island. Throughout his childhood, Bruce spent time outside, where he honed his observation skills, knowledge of animals and plants, and his love of nature and science — especially snowstorms. This all fed his later work as a nature writer and illustrator.