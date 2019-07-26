November 17, 1935 — July 23, 2019
ARGYLE — Bruce H. McWhorter, 83, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.
Born Nov. 17, 1935 in Argyle, he was the son of the late J. Laurence and Marjory (Williamson) McWhorter.
Bruce graduated from Argyle Central School and then proudly served his country in the United States Army during the 1950s.
On Aug. 10, 1963, he married Suzanne Way in Scotia.
Bruce was employed by Decora for over 30 years until his retirement. He also operated a family cattle trucking company, with Duane and his brothers, which his parents had started in 1939. Bruce was a lifelong animal lover and cared for racehorses, trotters and cattle. In addition, he was a town assessor and was the caretaker of the Argyle Presbyterian Church for many years.
Bruce enjoyed watching his grandsons play basketball and his granddaughters swim and rarely missed their sporting events. He also liked vacations in Myrtle Beach, but most of all loved to spend time with his family at Cossayuna Lake.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth T. McWhorter. Bruce is also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Maurice Kilmer; and his sisters-in-law, Shirley McWhorter, Edna McWhorter and Sandy McWhorter.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Sue McWhorter; his children, Rick McWhorter and his wife, Heather, and Ron McWhorter and his wife, Gwen; his grandchildren, Tyler, Justin, Julie and Molly McWhorter; his siblings, Earl McWhorter, Lois Kilmer, John McWhorter, Don McWhorter and his wife, Judy, Gordy McWhorter and his wife, Betsy, Paul McWhorter and his wife, Faith, Duane McWhorter, Mary Lou McWhorter and Dorothy Sherman and her husband, Gary; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of public calling hours, friends are invited to a funeral celebration at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Argyle, with a reception to follow the service.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bruce’s name can be made to the Argyle Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 66, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
