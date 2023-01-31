May 16, 1951—Jan. 29, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Bruce Edward Abare, 71, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his wife and son.

Born on May 16, 1951, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Edward and Anna (Howe) Abare.

Bruce graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1970. After graduating, he enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1971 and proudly served during the Vietnam War until 1974.

For many years, Bruce was a member of the Fortsville Methodist Church. He married Sandra Benjamin May 13, 1990, at the church. He worked for the Town of Moreau in the Department of Public Works until he retired.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going camping.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his brother, William Abare.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 32 years, Sandra; his children: April Abare of Flint, MI, Jeanne Hurst of Longwood, FL, Bruce Abare II and his significant other, Megan Brown of Argyle, Clifton Abare and his wife, Bronwyn of Fort Mill, SC, and Edward Abare of South Glens Falls; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; his siblings: Nancy Smith and her husband, Bill, Sally Swinton, Brian Abare and his wife, Debbie, Dennis Abare, Cheryl Stark and her husband, Rick, Ellen Giunco and her husband, Ed, Carrie Gray and her husband, Michael; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Griswold Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Bruce’s name can be made to the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 6 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or to a Vietnam charity of one’s choice.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.