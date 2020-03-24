Feb. 3, 1939 — March 22, 2020

ARGYLE — Bruce E. Miner, 81, formerly of Argyle, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Washington Center. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.

Born on Feb. 3, 1939 in Hudson Falls, he was the son of the late Eugene and Mildred (Colvin) Miner.

Bruce graduated from Argyle High School in 1958 and lived in the immediate surrounding area his whole life. He worked for Scott Paper Co. for approximately 35 years as a millwright. Upon his retirement from Scott Paper, he worked part-time at DLV Construction and then the Dollar Tree.

Bruce loved to fish, bowl, watch NASCAR and his beloved New York Yankees. He also loved metal scrapping with his son, Glenn Miner. Bruce camped and traveled extensively throughout his life. His favorite adventure was a vacation to Australia during which he had very long-lasting memories.