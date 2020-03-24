Bruce E. Miner
Feb. 3, 1939 — March 22, 2020

ARGYLE — Bruce E. Miner, 81, formerly of Argyle, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Washington Center. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.

Born on Feb. 3, 1939 in Hudson Falls, he was the son of the late Eugene and Mildred (Colvin) Miner.

Bruce graduated from Argyle High School in 1958 and lived in the immediate surrounding area his whole life. He worked for Scott Paper Co. for approximately 35 years as a millwright. Upon his retirement from Scott Paper, he worked part-time at DLV Construction and then the Dollar Tree.

Bruce loved to fish, bowl, watch NASCAR and his beloved New York Yankees. He also loved metal scrapping with his son, Glenn Miner. Bruce camped and traveled extensively throughout his life. His favorite adventure was a vacation to Australia during which he had very long-lasting memories.

Bruce was known for lending a helping hand to those in need, especially if it involved lunch! He very much enjoyed coaching his sons in Little League baseball, spending time with his daughter, Christine, and watching his daughter, Lori, cheer. Later in life, he enjoyed watching his granddaughter play sports. Lastly, “Gumpa” as he was called by grandsons, Josh and Kile, spent many days at afternoon matinees together.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Todd Miner, who passed away in 1963.

Survivors include his former wife, Sandra (Groome) Eastman of Crystal River, Florida; his children, Scott Miner (Angela) of Leesburg, Virginia, Christine Petty (Rob) of Cossayuna, Glenn Miner (Ronnie) of Argyle and Lori Severance (Nick) of Hartford; his grandchildren include, Adam Miner, Victoria Miner, Joshua Miner, Kile Miner, Justin Genier, Nichole McKinney (Brian), Erin Winchell (Charlie), Cailin Severance and Cole Severance; two great grandchildren, Maelyn and Layleigh; as well as many cousins and dear friends.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to his life-long friend, Gary Gilchrist for his assistance through the Argyle American Legion. Additionally, the family sends heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated and caring staff at the Washington Center. Lastly, the family deeply appreciates his caring grandson, Kile Miner, who visited him daily at the Washington Center and brought him his favorite hotdogs.

Memorial donations in Bruce’s memory can be made to the Argyle American Legion, Post 1518, 7 county Route 47, Argyle, NY 12809 or to Argyle EMS, 15 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Because of the current health crisis, services for Bruce will be private at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

A celebration of life will also be held at a later date.

