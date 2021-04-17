Bruce E. Kirkpatrick

Jan. 5, 1953—April 5, 2021

DAYTONA BEACH, FL—Bruce E. Kirkpatrick, age 68, passed away after a long illness. He was born in Enid, OK on Vance Air Force Base. Both his parents served in the Air Force.

He is predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Kirkpatrick Waxweiler; son, Bryan Kirkpatrick and brother, David Paul Kirkpatrick.

Bruce grew up in Hicksville, Long Island, NY. He joined the Navy in 1970, was stationed in Hawaii and served three years on a nuclear sub during the Viet Nam War. He then worked in the oil fields in TX and Bakersfield, CA with his brother, Paul. He lived for many years in the Lake Luzerne, NY area.

Bruce was a gentle soul, whip smart and hard working. Having conquered his alcoholism, he spent many years in the service of helping others do the same. He retired to Daytona Beach, FL in 2009.

He is survived by his son, Preston; daughter, Debra (Tawna Ritchie); sister, Jenny Heudorfer Lombard (Jack); sister-in-law, Deborah Myers Kirkpatrick; grandchildren: Jaclyn, Julia, Tyler, Emileigh; nephews: George and Greg Heudorfer, Dylan Kirkpatrick, Ron and Nicholas Myers.

The family wish to thank the staff of Indigo Manor, Daytona Beach who compassionately cared for Bruce for the past several years.