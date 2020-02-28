April 2, 1944 — Feb. 25, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Bruce E. Durham Sr., 75, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at his home.
Born April 2, 1944 in Glens Falls he was the son of the late Nina (Burch) and Hilbert Calvin Durham.
He enjoyed going to the casino, garage sales, playing pool with the residents at Earl Towers, cookouts, working on vehicles or anything with an engine, fishing and spending many years with his beautiful dog, ToJo.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his sister, Carol Tatsey, and longtime companion, Linda Clark.
Left to cherish his memory include his children, Bruce Durham Jr. (Cassandra) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Wayne Durham of Gastonia, North Carolina, Carol Durham of Queensbury, and Spencer Durham Sr.; siblings, Nina Brownell of Gansevoort, Calvin Durham Sr. (Shelia) of Fort Edward, and Linda Hart of South Glens Falls; grandchildren, Bruce, Brenda, Bret, Patrick, Zachary, Rebecca, Ashley, Shannon, and Spencer; former wife and longtime friend, Linda Mayotte and her children, Charles and Matthew; close friends, Robert and Ellen Bulman and Steve Rouse; along with many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
At Bruce’s request there will be no service.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To view Bruce’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
