July 24, 1951—April 11, 2023
GLENS FALLS – Bruce E. Crandall, 71, of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Born on July 24, 1951, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Clayton Crandall and the late Dorothy (Harding) Gamache.
Bruce graduated from Granville High School, class of 1970.
His career accomplishments included working at General Electric Co. in Fort Edward, the Post Star newspaper, Hill Electric and Irving Tissue until his retirement.
When Bruce was not busy working, he enjoyed fishing, and hunting with friends. He liked music, especially the blues. Early in his life, he played the drums in a band with his bandmates.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 28 years, Estela Tumaque-Crandall; his sister-in-law, Nemia Tumaque-Holmes-Golden and family; his sisters and brothers: Sheryl Wilson (Claude) of IL, Deborah Rozell (Fred) of Granville, Adrian Crandall (Sandy) of Sevierville, TN, Christine Hall of Hudson Falls, Corby Crandall, and Larry Crandall (Gabrielle) both of Glens Falls; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Friends may call Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will follow the callings hours, on Tuesday, at 1:00 p.m.
Burial will follow the service on Tuesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Granville.
A gathering and celebration of life will follow the burial at the VFW Post 1653, 9 North Street in Granville.
The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to all who went above and beyond to provide comfort and ease at this very difficult time. Special thanks to first responders, police, paramedics, 911 operators, neighbors: Ed and Sue, Lona and Pete, special friends: Paul and Rosie, and Father Tony Childs from St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.
Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
