Nov. 17, 1948 — Aug. 3, 2019

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Bruce E. Bailey, 70, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Born on Nov. 17, 1948 in Ithaca, he was the son of R. Burdell and Louise (Spillers) Bailey.

Bruce was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving his country from 1969 to 1973.

He was predeceased by his parents, R. Burdell and Louise Bailey; and two brothers, Glenn and Carl Bailey.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Deborah Bailey of South Glens Falls; his children, Sheila Couts (Travis) of Green Island, Shannon Ciafardo (Alberto) of Clifton Park, Vanessa Stanko (Philip) of South Glens Falls and Charles Quinlivan (Stacy) of Cohoes; his grandchildren, Caitlyn, Lucas, Victoria, Alex, Kailee, Gio, Gul, Kyle, Olivia and Odin; a brother, Emmett Bailey and a sister, Lois Seymour.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Bruce E. Bailey
