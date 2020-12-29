Bruce Dale Robbins, Sr.

He grew up the youngest of seven, predeceased by his sister Delores DuPuis and his brothers: Sheldon Jr., Edward, Stanley, Clyde, and Ronald. Bruce spent his childhood growing up in Latham, where he would meet his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 56 years, Suzanne Collier Robbins. Bruce was a devoted father to their two children, Kimberly Ann Robbins Keech, 55, and Bruce Dale Robbins Jr., 53 (Helena Edmark).

Bruce previously lived in Clifton Park from 1968 to 1987 where he and his wife raised their family. He proudly served as an EMT on the Clifton Park Halfmoon Rescue Squad for over a decade. During this time, he built a career in the drywall and construction industry where he perfected his talents in the craft of restoration. In 1987, Bruce and his family moved to Chestertown where he and his wife opened two successful businesses, the Chester Inn and the Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, that his son and daughter-in-law proudly operate to this day. As a lifelong history buff, Bruce took great pride in restoring the Chester Inn, a building on the National Register of Historic Places with history dating back to 1837. He had great determination to make the building historically accurate; his family fondly remembers him as the curator of his very own museum.