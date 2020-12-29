Apr. 12, 1948—Dec. 25, 2020
CHESTERTOWN/LAKE LUZERNE—Bruce Dale Robbins Sr., 72, of Chestertown and Lake Luzerne, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, December 25, 2020 in his home after battling a long illness. Bruce was born April 12, 1948 in Troy, the son of the late Sheldon and Ruth Robbins of Latham.
He grew up the youngest of seven, predeceased by his sister Delores DuPuis and his brothers: Sheldon Jr., Edward, Stanley, Clyde, and Ronald. Bruce spent his childhood growing up in Latham, where he would meet his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 56 years, Suzanne Collier Robbins. Bruce was a devoted father to their two children, Kimberly Ann Robbins Keech, 55, and Bruce Dale Robbins Jr., 53 (Helena Edmark).
Bruce previously lived in Clifton Park from 1968 to 1987 where he and his wife raised their family. He proudly served as an EMT on the Clifton Park Halfmoon Rescue Squad for over a decade. During this time, he built a career in the drywall and construction industry where he perfected his talents in the craft of restoration. In 1987, Bruce and his family moved to Chestertown where he and his wife opened two successful businesses, the Chester Inn and the Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, that his son and daughter-in-law proudly operate to this day. As a lifelong history buff, Bruce took great pride in restoring the Chester Inn, a building on the National Register of Historic Places with history dating back to 1837. He had great determination to make the building historically accurate; his family fondly remembers him as the curator of his very own museum.
When Bruce retired, he began wintering in Florida where he studied at the Englewood Arts Center at the Ringling School to perfect his talents. He had innate dexterity, and enjoyed adorning his family with gifts of paintings, drawings, and personal holiday cards. Bruce looked forward to the yearly Robbins family reunion at his ancestors’ homestead, the Horicon Museum, in Brant Lake. In his youth, he was a talented GoKart racer, having won several accolades in the sport. This passion extended throughout his life, as him and his son bonded over IndyCar races and attended many events together.
Bruce was very proud of his four grandchildren who brought him great joy: Chelsey Lynn Peat, Sofia Madeline Robbins, Trevor Matthew Keech, and Amelia Elsa Robbins. Bruce was the embodiment of a true family man; his grandchildren will forever remember their Poppy and their special summer Wednesdays.
While Bruce had many passions throughout his life, his greatest passion of all was the love of his life, Suzanne. His dedication to his family and his sense of humor will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, 12817.
