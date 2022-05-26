March 5, 1955—May 24, 2022

CORINTH — Bruce D. Clothier, 67, of Hollister Road, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on March 5, 1955 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Ruth Clothier.

Bruce graduated from Corinth High School in 1973.

He married Linda Rozell on May 12, 1984 in Corinth and the couple has resided on Hollister Road for many years.

Bruce was employed for the Saratoga County Highway Department for many years until his retirement in 2010.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and bowling with the family. He also enjoyed day trips, especially to Vermont and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one brother, Thomas Clothier, Sr.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 38 years, Linda Clothier of Corinth; include two children: Ronnie of Corinth and Heather Newcomb (Josh) of Greenfield Center; three grandchildren: Bradley Robarge (Krista) of Porter Corners, Jocelyn and Ella Newcomb, both of Greenfield Center; one great-grandson, Spencer; one brother, Kenneth “Ron” Clothier of Corinth; his special nephews: T.J. Clothier (Amy) of Saratoga Lake and Calvin Clothier (Ashley) of Corinth; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Route 9N, Corinth.

The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, especially Steve Millington for his kindness and compassionate care, the staff at Evergreen Health Center in Corinth and Dr. Gillani and staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center in Glens Falls.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.