March 5, 1964—June 6, 2022

QUEESNBURY — Bruce Clear, Sr., 58, of Queensbury, went into the arms of the Lord, at his home on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Born on March 5, 1964, in Plattsburgh, he was the son of Donald Clear and Jacqueline (Neal) Clear.

Bruce attended Glens Falls School District.

He loved spending his time fishing, collecting anything he considered a treasure and most of all, being with his family.

He was predeceased by his grandson, Jordan Clark.

Bruce is survived by his four children: Leana Hall, Heather Burch, Bruce Clear, Jr. and his significant other, Carrie and Christopher Clark; several grandchildren; his mother, Jacqueline Clear; his father, Donald Clear; his sister, Kathleen Clear and her significant other, Jeffrey; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Memorial services will be conducted 1 p.m. on Sunday, following the calling hour, with the Reverend Paul Wagner, Pastor of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Glens Falls, officiating.

Memorial donations may be given by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.