July 3, 1969—Oct. 23, 2021

HUDSON FALL — Bruce Archie Hall, 75, of Coleman Ave, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at his home.

Born July 3, 1946, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Alfred and Mabel (Putnam) Hall.

On October 3, 1969, Bruce married Ann James at the Baptist Church in Glens Falls.

He was retired from Local 201 out of Albany where he worked for many years as a union painter.

Most often you could find Bruce getting his hands dirty, working on cars, fixing them for his family. He enjoyed wheeling and dealing with the locals, over things he spotted in their yards. Bruce was known for filling his own backyard with treasured items he and his family would refer to as “junk.” Most importantly, he loved socializing and spending time with his friends and family. More recently, he took up ice fishing and enjoyed spending time on the hard water with his son.

Besides his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his two brothers and his six sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Ann E. Hall of Hudson Falls; his children: Kenneth Hall and his wife, Stephanie of Mechanicville, Bruce Hall and his wife, Jessica of Hudson Falls, Becky Hall and her wife, Crystal of Ballston Spa; his sister, Sally Porter of South Glens Falls; his grandchildren: Dylan Hall, Austin Hall, Ryan Hall, Lexi Beckwith and Genavieve Garby; his great-granddaughter, Luna Hall; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Wednesday, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Memorial donations in memory of Bruce may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.