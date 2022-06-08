DRESDEN — Bruce and Sue Young were engaged in Victoria Falls, South Africa and married in Hawaii on February 29, 2000. They enjoyed their 22 years together and their time with children, grandchildren, family and friends at “the lake,” and their many adventures around the world. After “beating the odds” many times, both Bruce and Susan passed away peacefully in April.

Bruce passed away at home in hospice care on April 11, 2022, at 86 years old with his daughters Debbie and Beth. Prior to his brief illness and passing, Bruce demonstrated his rugged determination to “be there” and care for Sue himself.

Sue passed at the Haynes House of Hope in hospice care on April 25, 2022 at 70 years old surrounded by the staff, volunteers, devoted aides and the many friends and family who were with her every day. Sue unfailingly showed her graciousness and kindness to all as she courageously faced her illness.

Bruce was born at home in Whitehall, NY on April 10, 1936. He is survived by his daughters: Deborah Young Smith (Richard) and Beth Anne Bissell (Peter); his grandchildren: Elle and Will Smith, and Ethan and Jonathan Kascenska; his former spouse, Barbara (Bloom) Young; his cousins: Ruth Merkle, Sue Bouler, Sally Douglas, Barbara Wilford and Marie Lucik; niece and nephew Pam Hart and Carl Young; and cousins.

Sue was born in Barrington, RI on April 8, 1952. Sue is survived by her brother Bruce Kanehl (Marla); and her three nieces: Brianne, Keri and Jamie Kanehl; and cousins.

Bruce grew up in Whitehall, NY where he enjoyed playing football, fishing, hunting and summers working at the hotel in Huletts Landing. He graduated from Cornell University and spent five years in the U.S. Air Force as an F-106 fighter pilot including deployment during the Cuban Missile Crisis, before working for Bird-in-Hand and starting his career with United Airlines. Bruce remained active with his Cornell Sigma Phi Fraternity serving as treasurer for 50 years, attending events and freezing at the late season Dartmouth vs. Cornell football games. He served as trustee and treasurer for the Mountain Grove Memorial Church for over 25 years.

Bruce was proud to serve on the Lake George Park Commission for five years before he became the head of the LGPC for another 20 years. He worked tirelessly with his fellow commissioners to protect the lake and surrounding mountains where he grew up.

Sue grew up in Olmsted Falls, OH where she enjoyed playing the flute, baton twirling, and graduated as salutatorian. She graduated Miami of Ohio University and spent time teaching home economics before starting her career with United Airlines, followed in recent years with substitute teaching at Putnam Elementary School, working as a Realtor and growing her skin care business. Sue cherished her “sisters” from Alpha Phi Sorority and their reunion trips. She served as secretary of the Huletts Landing Ladies Guild, trustee and cemetery chair for Mountain Grove Memorial Church, and was a member of the Garden Club of Lake George.

Bruce and Sue’s memorial service to celebrate their lives will be at the Mountain Grove Memorial Church, Huletts Landing, NY on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 NY-149, Granville, NY 12832.

Full military honors for Bruce will be conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post 83 after the memorial service.

Bruce and Sue’s arrangements were under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.