May 22, 1962—Jan. 23, 2022

GREENWICH — Bruce Allen Brockway, Sr., 59, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on May 22, 1962, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Raymond and Josephine (Way) Brockway.

Bruce attended Schuylerville High School. He worked for General Electric and Pallets in Fort Edward, but his main passion was being a handyman. Bruce was able to fix anything he put his hands on.

On Sept. 20, 1986, Bruce married the love of his life Doris Clark in Fort Edward by Judge Ives.

Bruce enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, he was a true outdoorsman at heart.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Albert Raymond, his sisters, Sharon Turnage and Janice Brockway.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Doris: his children: Felicia Duffney (John), Rebecca Fisher, Bruce Brockway, Jr., Derrick Brockway (Michelle), Destiny Brockway (Connor): his grandchildren: Kaizer, Bryce, Adrianna and Jacob: his siblings: Pauletta Rucinski and husband John, Raymond Brockway and wife Connie, Brenda Weatherwax and husband Mert, Becky March, Denny Brockway, Cindy Fosmire and husband Wayne; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Bruce’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of donations, please plant a memorial tree in Bruce’s memory.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Bruce’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfunerahome.com.