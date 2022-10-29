Aug. 30, 1957—Oct. 23, 2022

FORT EDWARD— Bruce Alan Denny, 65, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 23, 2022, with loved ones by his side.

Born Aug. 30, 1957 in Malone, he was the son of the late Elvin “Joe” and Margaret (Ward) Denny.

Bruce graduated from Franklin Academy in 1976. He went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force from 1976 till 1982 in which he was an Electrical Power Pin Specialist.

He worked for C.R. Bard (now operating as BD) in Queensbury for 14 years in the medical field. He spent some of his employment training others. Bruce also loved bowling and owned two bowling allies.

Bruce and Dee met while working at C.R. Bard and were later married on June 24, 2017 at the Free Methodist Church in Warrensburg. They spent their loving years together creating wonderful memories. Bruce was Dee’s Superman.

Some of his enjoyments in life were riding his motorcycle, going to the movies, shooting pool, kayaking, wood working, remodeling homes, telling jokes, and above all spending time with family.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Delia “Dee” Denny of Fort Edward; children: Holly McCullen (Dawson) of Glens Falls, and James and his fiance, Ashley of Fort Edward; along with one son and one daughter; grandchildren: Bentley McCullen, Amilia Haskell, and Julius; sister, Deborah (Denny) Stone of Brushton, NY; one aunt and one uncle; niece, Christine (Russell) Cole of Brushton, NY; and their son, Damon of East Greenbush, NY; nephew, Michael (Jessica) Stone of Indianapolis, IN; great-niece, Heavyn, of OK; another great-nephew, Clay, of IN; also his dog, Smokey.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at noon at the funeral home, with the Rev. Joshua Daigneault officiating.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Friends are invited to join the family after the services at Pine Knolls Church in South Glens Falls at 4 p.m. The family would a appreciate if you could bring your favorite dish to share.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to next door neighbor, Lyle Delong for being the first one on scene, Pastor Joshua for coming and saying prayers with us, EMS Town of Moreau for doing all that they could, as well as family members and friends.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.