Feb. 6, 1957—Aug. 8, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Bruce Aaron Welch, 64, of resident of Lake George, passed away at his home peacefully on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

He was born on February 6, 1957 in Niskayuna.

Bruce was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to be in the woods camping, fishing, hiking, snowmobiling as well as 4-wheeling.

Bruce is predeceased by his mother Mary (McCormick) Welch who passed away in 2013 and his brother, Robert (Alice) Welch (2020).

Bruce is survived by his wife, Belinda; his children: Melinda Welch; and her children: Austin and Landyn, Aaron and Alisa their daughter, Audrey, Don Martin; and his 13 children. He is also survived by his three sisters: Carol, Susan and Diane; and one brother, Kenneth.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours scheduled.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.